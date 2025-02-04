Open Menu

DC Briefed About On Going Anti-polio Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 11:40 AM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) On the second day of the anti-polio campaign, Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram on Tuesday visited Basic Health Unit (BHU), Togh and got briefeing about the ongoing drive form polio workers and police personnel.

He also reviewed the performance of the polio teams, and the process of administering polio vaccines to children .

The DC emphasizing the importance of the polio campaign and directed the teams to perform their duties diligently and responsibly so that the district could be protected from the threat of the crippling disease.

He said the success of this campaign depended on the collective efforts of all concerned departments and the people's cooperation which ensured that no child was left out of receiving polio vaccines.

