DC briefed about proposed sewerage system for Bahawalpur City

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In order to improve the sewerage system of Bahawalpur city, work will be done according to the integrated strategy and modern requirements.

In this regard, steps will be taken to improve the sewage system of Bahawalpur City with the help of the Asian Development Bank.

Infrastructure Engineer Rizwan Jabbar of Project Readiness Financing Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP) briefed Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in this regard.

On this occasion, Chief Officer of Municipal Corporation Mian Azhar Javed, Municipal Officer Infrastructure Abbas Sarwar Naqvi, SDO Public Health Engineering Riaz Bhatti, Municipal Corporation Engineer, Sanitation Officer, and other concerned officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that this project is very important for the city.

He said that considering the improvement of the city and the growing population, the design and feasibility should be completed and practical work should be done.

Infrastructure Engineer Rizwan Jabbar briefed about the sewage problems of Bahawalpur city.

He said that wastewater treatment plants, disposal stations, replacement of old sewage lines, and new sewage systems will be installed at those places where there is no sewerage system.