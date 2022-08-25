UrduPoint.com

DC Briefed About Working Of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

Published August 25, 2022

DC briefed about working of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday said that cleanliness is an integral part of our faith

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich on Thursday said that cleanliness is an integral part of our faith.

He said"The sanitation system of Bahawalpur is impressive and it will be implemented to extend its scope to all tehsils of city." He expressed these views while taking a briefing from the officers of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company regarding the performance of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. Chief Executive Officer BWMC Muhammad Naeem Akhtar, Company Secretary Muhammad Azam Khan Kanju, Chief Financial Officer Imran Ashraf, Manager MIS Irfan Mahmud, and other officers were present.

CEO of the company Muhammad Naeem Akhtar said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company played an active role to shape the solid waste system of Bahawalpur city for the last 8 years. The business plan for sponsorship has also been sent to the government. He said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company has a workforce of 850 staff which is insufficient to provide sanitation services to the entire population of Bahawalpur.

Mohammad Naeem Akhtar said that BWMC has more than 100 vehicles and their mechanical age is going to end soon so providing funds for the purchase of new machinery is essential for the rapid cleaning of the city.

The CEO said"Bahawalpur Waste Management Company is also active in Ahmedpur East and the company has also launched a mobile app named "Saaf Bahawalpur" from which citizens can file complaints related to cleanliness in this app."Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaid Pervez Waraich said,"Measures will be taken to provide funds for the problems faced by the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company. He directed that the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company should adopt a policy of autonomy and make contracts with private housing societies to provide on-payment sanitation services."He further said that fines would be implemented to improve the cleanliness of Bahawalpur city. Deputy Commissioner said that he would visit Bahawalpur city, especially the inner urban areas, and review the sanitation situation.

