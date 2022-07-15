UrduPoint.com

DC Briefed On Anti-Dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi Published July 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

DC briefed on anti-Dengue measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Officials of the Health and other departments concerned on Friday briefed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on the measures taken to prevent spread of dengue virus amid the ongoing monsoon season.

He was also apprised about the latest situation and performance of the officials for eliminating the dengue larvae from the city.

Presiding over a meeting over dengue-control, the DC noted that the monsoon season was favourable for dengue larvae growth due to accumulation of water at different spots.

He directed the departments concerned to deploy teams in the areas where the increase in dengue larvae was suspected. More teams should be formed to improve efficiency.

Android-based trainings were being imparted to the teams, the DC observed during the meeting which was also attended by officials of livestock department, district administrations and the World Health Organization.

Irfan Nawaz also underlined the need for sensitizing the masses about the steps required to prevent the dengue larvae growth at homes.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Dengue Water From

Recent Stories

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap betwee ..

Spinners may give tough time in Galle scrap between Sri Lanka betters and Pakist ..

24 minutes ago
 Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another su ..

Money Laundering Case: Suleman Shehbaz, another suspect declared proclaimed offe ..

1 hour ago
 Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme t ..

Govt plans to restart PM’s youth laptop scheme this year: Shaza Fatima

2 hours ago
 Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangemen ..

Interior Minister, CEC discuss security arrangements for upcoming by-polls

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camo ..

TECNO to Launch Its 32MP Selfie Camera Phone; Camon 19 Neo

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.