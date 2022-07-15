DC briefed on anti-Dengue measures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Officials of the Health and other departments concerned on Friday briefed Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on the measures taken to prevent spread of dengue virus amid the ongoing monsoon season.

He was also apprised about the latest situation and performance of the officials for eliminating the dengue larvae from the city.

Presiding over a meeting over dengue-control, the DC noted that the monsoon season was favourable for dengue larvae growth due to accumulation of water at different spots.

He directed the departments concerned to deploy teams in the areas where the increase in dengue larvae was suspected. More teams should be formed to improve efficiency.

Android-based trainings were being imparted to the teams, the DC observed during the meeting which was also attended by officials of livestock department, district administrations and the World Health Organization.

Irfan Nawaz also underlined the need for sensitizing the masses about the steps required to prevent the dengue larvae growth at homes.