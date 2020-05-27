DC briefed on wheat procurement target, corona

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah was briefed on the steps taken for achieving wheat procurement target, coronavirus situation and anti-locust operation.

A review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah was held at DC office here on Wednesday attended by ADCR Arjumand Zia, Assailant Commissioner Farhan Mujtaba, CEO Health Dr. Parvez Iqbal, MS Dr. Muhammad Khan, DD Agriculture Muhammad Nawaz DFC Muhammad Toufeeq and others.

The meeting was told that safety measures and SOPs regarding coronavirus were being implemented at every level of the district while it was stressed to have more precautionary steps avoiding the epidemic disease during smart lockdown.

It was further told that anti-locust operation was continuing in affected areas of the district whereas locust had been controlled at a large extent.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah said that 71% of the set wheat procurement target of 727830 ton had been achieved so far, adding steps were underway for getting 100% procurement target.