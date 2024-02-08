DC briefs foreign observers on general elections 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Iqbal Thursday provided a comprehensive briefing to the foreign observers regarding election monitoring and administrative protocols at the District Election Control Room.

The briefing, attended by District Police Officer, Omar Tafail, and District Monitoring Officer, Sharik Ali, among others, aimed to ensure transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Foreign observers visited the District Election Control Room to oversee the monitoring efforts.

Khalid Iqbal, briefed them extensively on election surveillance, monitoring strategies, and administrative procedures.

The District Election Control was engaged in establishing immediate communication with representatives from all departments to ensure coordination, monitoring, and timely resolution of issues arising from the 788 polling stations across the district.