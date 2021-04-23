DC briefs media representatives about campaigns carried out against corona, measles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao briefed media representatives about the campaigns carried out against coronavirus and measles in the district here on Friday at the local press club.

According to a hand out, the deputy commissioner asked media representatives to cooperate with the district administration for creating awareness among people about corona and measles. He said the people upto 50 years old or above have been advised to visit vaccination centres setup in taluka hospitals of the district along with their Computerized National Identity card (CNIC) for administering COVID-19 vaccine.

He said the coronavirus vaccine and strict adherence to standard operating procedure (SOPs) was only solution to contain spread of lethal virus while keeping in view prevailing measles situation in the district Sindh government's health department will launch a special campaign on EPI centers of all government hospitals in the district from April 24 to April 30 against measles and other infectious diseases.

He appealed the media representatives to cooperate with the district administration to highlight such campaigns in print, electronic and social media so that innocent children of the district could be saved from viral disease.

Among others DHO Dr Sikandar Ali Abassi, Dr Wajih u din, Dr, Abdul Sattar Bilal were also accompanied with DC.