DC Briefs Under-training Officers On Sialkot’s Development Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial briefed officers participating in the 52nd Common Training Programme under the supervision of the Civil Service academy, during their study tour to the DC Office on Thursday.
He highlighted Sialkot's industrial significance, stating that the city is home to approximately 8,000 small and medium-sized industries manufacturing surgical instruments, leather products, textiles, musical instruments, cutlery, steel, and agricultural equipment. He noted that 100pc of the sports goods, leather, surgical, and hosiery products produced in Sialkot are exported globally.
Providing insights into business facilitation efforts, he shared that the Punjab government, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry, established the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) in Sialkot a year ago. Since its inception, around 5,000 members of the business community have accessed the center for licences, NOCs, and consultations, all of whom have been successfully served.
Regarding environmental sustainability, the DC stated that the Punjab government and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry are working together to align the leather industry with global environmental standards. As part of this initiative, the Sialkot Tannery Zone (STZ) has been established, and the relocation of tanneries is currently underway.
He further informed the officers that, under the Punjab government’s directives, performance indicators have been introduced to evaluate district administration and other departments, with ratings now being assigned accordingly.
Additionally, he outlined key automation projects launched by the Punjab Chief Minister, including 'Clinic on Wheels', 'Kisan Card', 'Himmat Card', 'Minority Card', 'The Rani Program', and the revamping of Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs). Other initiatives include the activation of school and health councils, real-time price monitoring mechanisms, and the establishment of registration centers at the union council level to facilitate families with limited income under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry.
As part of the 'Suthra Punjab' programme, a standardized sanitation system for both urban and rural areas has been outsourced. Furthermore, under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), the Rs. 16 billion project for the rehabilitation and upgrading of Sialkot’s water supply, sewerage system, and wastewater treatment plant is now in its final stages.
