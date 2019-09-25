DC calls DTF meeting to be held on on September 26

The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has convened the meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio on September 26 at his office

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah has convened the meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio on September 26 at his office.

According to details, the meeting would be attended by Deputy Commissioners of District Naushehro Feroze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sanghar district, Director Information, Director Local Government, Director education District Health Officers of all the three districts, District Manager HIS, PPHI and other related officials.