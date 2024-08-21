Open Menu

DC Calls For Active Participation In Upcoming Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

DC calls for active participation in upcoming anti-polio campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Zain ul Abideen Memon has directed relevant officials to play a proactive role in the upcoming anti-polio campaign to ensure that no child up to the age of 5 years is deprived of anti-polio drops.

He issued this directive while chairing a meeting on Wednesday at Shahbaz Hall, Hyderabad, where he reviewed the arrangements for the 7-day anti-polio campaign scheduled from September 9 to 15.

Memon instructed to enhance the performance of low-performing union councils and emphasized efforts to cover refusal cases. He also directed that legal action be taken against parents who do not cooperate. Additionally, he urged the police to continue providing crucial security support for the polio teams.

Dr. Bismah Memon briefed the meeting, stating that the campaign aims to administer polio drops to about 400,000 children across 163 union councils. The campaign will be supported by 84 EPI centers, 1,565 mobile teams, 160 fixed teams, 70 transit teams, and 8 roaming teams, with oversight provided by 385 area In-charges and 112 UC MOs.

The meeting was attended by the District Health Officer (DHO) Hyderabad Dr. Lala Jafar, Additional Deputy Commissioner II Abdul Khaliq Baloch, Dr. Jamshed Khanzada, Imam Bux Magsi, Assistant Commissioner Rural Shaista Munawar, Assistant Commissioner Latifabad Saud Baloch, Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Hataf Sial and Assistant Commissioner City Babar Saleh Rahpoto and other relevant officials.

