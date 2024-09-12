Open Menu

DC Calls For Coordinated Efforts To Eradicate Polio

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:25 PM

As the anti-polio campaign entered its fourth day, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday reviewed the progress and achievements of the ongoing polio drive in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) As the anti-polio campaign entered its fourth day, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday reviewed the progress and achievements of the ongoing polio drive in the Federal Capital.

The District Health Officer (DHO) of Islamabad, officials from the Health Department, Additional Deputy Commissioners (ADCs), and all Assistant Commissioners, were working to make the drive successful.

According to the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, the district administration timely addressed the refusal cases for vaccination.

On the occasion, the DC emphasized the foolproof safety and security of polio workers.

Furthermore, the DC assured that the vaccination teams were working diligently, ensuring that every child in the city could be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, special teams have also been deployed to public places to ensure that the polio vaccine is administered to all children upto the age of five years.

The DC called for coordinated efforts of all the department concerned to achieve the goals of the drive in eradicating polio from the region.

The ICT administration reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a polio-free Islamabad by addressing challenges.

