DC Calls For Effective Anti Polio Campaign To Be Started From Aug 15

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

DC calls for effective anti polio campaign to be started from Aug 15

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday directed that a four day polio eradication campaign will be started from August 15 after a four month gap due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Presiding a meeting to review arrangements for polio immunization process here at Shahbaz hall, Deputy Commissioner called upon concerned officers to achieve 100% target and ensure that all refusal cases should be covered during the four days campaign.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the concerned authorities that standard operating procedures issued by relevant departments should strictly be implemented during anti polio drive and face masks and hand sanitizers must be provided to polio workers for their safety.

Dr. Santosh Kumar briefed the meeting regarding arrangements made for a four day anti polio campaign to be started from Aug 15 to 18 in the district.

He informed that as many as 339595 children under age of five years would be immunized during the campaign and special focus will be paid on those Union councils where low performance had been shown in the previous campaigns.

In order to achieve the set target of immunization, 1056 mobile teams, 118 fixed point teams under supervision of 82 UC Medical Officers, 12 Tehsil supervisors and 938 Lady Health workers would perform their duties, Dr. Santosh said and hoped that all leftover cases would be covered during four day campaign.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lala Jaffar Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioner City Mohammad Ibrahim Arbab, Kazim Jatoi and others were present in the meeting.

