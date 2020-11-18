UrduPoint.com
DC Calls For Effective Efforts To Make Country Polio Free

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

DC calls for effective efforts to make country polio free

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar Ul Haq on Wednesday urged all segments of society to play their effective role for making the country polio free.

During a visit to Basic Health Unit (BHU) Kotha Kalan to review training of polio workers, he said success of anti-polio drive has depended upon the attitude and working of polio workers.

He also directed polio workers that children under five years of age must be administered anti-polio drops including students of Madrasas.

The DC said unfortunately Pakistan was one of the two countries in the world where polio still exist, adding, collective efforts were needed to completely wipe it from the country.

Chief Executive Officer Health, Dr Sohail Chaudary while giving briefing about the arrangements for the five day anti-polio campaign being commenced from November 30 said 2964 polio teams would go door-to-door and administer polio drops to 875,400 children to children below five years of age in all tehsils and Union Councils of the district.

He said 663 area in-charges, 240 medical officers, and Allied/tehsil Headquarter hospitals would participate in the campaign.

Dr Sohail said all possible steps have been taken by the concerned to make the campaign a success while anti-polio drops would also be administered at 307 fix centers.

The Chief Executive Officer said training of polio teams was being continued under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners in all tehsils and they were advised to remove the misconception about polio vaccine among people.

