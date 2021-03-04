UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Calls For Effective Strategy To Achieve Target Of Upcoming Polio Eradication Campaign

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 06:50 PM

DC calls for effective strategy to achieve target of upcoming Polio Eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday directed officers concerned for adopting effective strategy to achieve 100 percent target of immunization during upcoming Polio Eradication campaign in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the 7- day anti polio drive to be started from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

No negligence would be tolerated during the anti-polio vaccination process as it is our national obligation to eradicate polio virus from Pakistan, DC warned.

While expressing his gratitude about the role of Police and Rangers in giving security to polio teams, DC hoped that law enforcement organizations would also extend the same support to the upcoming campaign.

Dr. Dileep briefed the meeting regarding arrangements for 7-day polio Eradication drive and said that 328477 children under five year old would be immunized in the district.

As many as 1296 teams including 1138 mobile, 120 fixed and 38 transit teams would discharge duties to cover 100 percent target of immunization, Dr. Dileep said and added that 1030 lady health workers would also be engaged in polio duties.

The meeting was informed that polio teams would be supervised by 12 UC supervisors, 83 UC medical officers and 287 area In-charges to carry out the vaccination process in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Juman Bahoto, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, KazimJatoi, Dr. Jamshed and others were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Police Polio Mobile Same Jamshed March April From

Recent Stories

UAE, Republic of Korea enhance strategic cooperati ..

11 minutes ago

Karachi Arts Council is all set to host the 2nd Wo ..

1 hour ago

EU, UAE hold 2nd Senior Officials Meeting to launc ..

1 hour ago

Farm Advisory Training Workshop on “Milk Marketi ..

2 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo raises awareness about conserving wildl ..

2 hours ago

35,674 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.