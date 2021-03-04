DC calls for effective strategy to achieve target of upcoming Polio Eradication campaign

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro on Thursday directed officers concerned for adopting effective strategy to achieve 100 percent target of immunization during upcoming Polio Eradication campaign in the district.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review arrangements for the 7- day anti polio drive to be started from March 29 to April 4, 2021.

No negligence would be tolerated during the anti-polio vaccination process as it is our national obligation to eradicate polio virus from Pakistan, DC warned.

While expressing his gratitude about the role of Police and Rangers in giving security to polio teams, DC hoped that law enforcement organizations would also extend the same support to the upcoming campaign.

Dr. Dileep briefed the meeting regarding arrangements for 7-day polio Eradication drive and said that 328477 children under five year old would be immunized in the district.

As many as 1296 teams including 1138 mobile, 120 fixed and 38 transit teams would discharge duties to cover 100 percent target of immunization, Dr. Dileep said and added that 1030 lady health workers would also be engaged in polio duties.

The meeting was informed that polio teams would be supervised by 12 UC supervisors, 83 UC medical officers and 287 area In-charges to carry out the vaccination process in the district.

District Health Officer Dr. Juman Bahoto, Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, KazimJatoi, Dr. Jamshed and others were also present in the meeting.