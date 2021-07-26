UrduPoint.com
DC Calls For Ensuring Strict Implementation Of COVID SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 07:56 PM

Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday directed for ensuring implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro Monday directed for ensuring implementation on standard operating procedures (SOPs) to contain spread of coronavirus pandemic in the district.

The DC asked the officers concerned to ensure closure of markets as per time fixed by the government and warned that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro asked the traders and business community representatives to cooperate with district administration in combating the COVID-19.

In order to contain spread of fourth wave of the virus, business community was appealed to ensure implementation of SOPs.

More Stories From Pakistan

