DC Calls For Maintaining Peace, Harmony During Muharram

Thu 29th August 2019 | 05:03 PM

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull has said that ulema should join hands to maintain law and order situation during the month of Muharram in the district.

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) : Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Asia Gull has said that ulema should join hands to maintain law and order situation during the month of Muharram in the district.

Chairing a meeting of the District Peace Committee here on Thursday, the DC said that every Muslim respected Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) as well as the month of Muharram.

Asia Gull said that it was a duty of all religious scholars and members of civil society to respect each other's faith and avoid hateful speeches during the holy month.

Ulema assured the deputy commissioner of their full cooperation and also presented suggestions for foolproof security in Muharram.

