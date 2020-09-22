UrduPoint.com
DC Calls For Making Anti-polio Drive A Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:30 PM

DC calls for making anti-polio drive a success

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali has said that all available resources should be utilised to make the ongoing anti-polio campaign a success.

He directed the Health Department to complete daily targets as per plan so that no child up to five years of age remains without vaccination.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting, held hetre Tuesday to review implementation of the anti-polio campaign.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mudassar Nawaz, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Dr Mushtaq Sipra, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Bilal Ahmed, a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and officials from other departments were also present.

The DC urged the polio teams to perform their duties with full responsibility and said that polio teams should remain present at transport stands, railway stations and other public places to vaccinate the traveling children.

