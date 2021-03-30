UrduPoint.com
DC Calls For Making Anti-polio Drive A Success

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali has directed the Health Department to take all steps for achieving 100 per cent target of anti-polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting here Tuesday to review progress of ongoing anti-polio campaign. He said that no child up to five years of age should remain deprived of polio vaccine.

He urged the polio teams to fulfill their responsibilities in an efficient manner and said that anti-polio teams should also remain present at public transport stands, railway stations and other important public places so that task could be accomplished.

He said that sudden checking of implementation on anti-polio campaign would continue and the area in-charges would be held responsible for any shortcomings.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Bilal Ahmad gave a briefing on implementation and monitoring of the campaign. He said that on the first day, 420,220 children were vaccinated.

More Stories From Pakistan

