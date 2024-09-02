Open Menu

DC Calls For Peaceful Resolution To IIUI Protests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:30 PM

DC calls for peaceful resolution to IIUI protests

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday held a meeting with the Acting President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to discuss the ongoing student protests in the campus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday held a meeting with the Acting President of the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) to discuss the ongoing student protests in the campus.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mustafa Tanveer, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, and concerned Assistant Commissioners.

Amid growing student unrest at the university, top officials convened to address the situation and explore possible resolutions. The Primary focus of the discussion was the impact of the student protests on the university's administration and the overall campus environment.

Concerns were raised about the challenges, the university's administration is facing due to the ongoing unrest, which has disrupted the normal functioning of the university.

During the meeting, the officials were briefed on the university's new hostel policy, which has been a point of contention among the protesting students. The university's administration expressed its concern that some students were trying to escalate the situation, creating additional difficulties for other students and the university as a whole.

During the meeting, the DC emphasized the need for a peaceful resolution, stating that efforts would be made to resolve the matter through mutual understanding.

However, the meeting also highlighted the importance of identifying and addressing the elements that were disrupting the university's teaching system. It was decided that legal action would be taken based on the requests made by the university administration to ensure a peaceful environment in the university.

Related Topics

Islamabad Resolution Student International Islamic University Top

Recent Stories

Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in po ..

Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody

10 minutes ago
 LESCO carries out significant operation against el ..

LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves

16 minutes ago
 Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record

Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project

16 minutes ago
 Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production st ..

Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics

16 minutes ago
 PPMC reviews LESCO performance

PPMC reviews LESCO performance

16 minutes ago
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-l ..

Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead

56 minutes ago
 Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in l ..

Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for ..

26 minutes ago
 LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours

24 minutes ago
 Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card progr ..

Minister discusses initiative of Himmat Card programme with Arno Kirchhof

24 minutes ago
 LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels

LESCO overhauls 25 incoming panels

24 minutes ago
 Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Se ..

Intermediate Part-II results to be announced on Sep 4 in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan