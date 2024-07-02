Open Menu

DC Calls For Strict Security Measures For Muharram In ICT

Faizan Hashmi Published July 02, 2024 | 06:33 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a District Intelligence Committee meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram here

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon has chaired a District Intelligence Committee meeting to review the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram here.

The senior police officials including the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Special Branch, and SSP Operations, and representatives from various NGOs were present in the meeting, said the spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration.

In the meeting, the security of Chinese people was also discussed.

The officials emphasized that a comprehensive security plan for Muharram would be finalized. DC Islamabad assured that the security during Muharram would be stringent, with all institutions working together under a unified strategy.

On the occasion, the DC called for strict checking on the entry and exit points of the Federal Capital. Furthermore, he warned that strict security measures would be adopted for the safety of citizens and no one would be allowed to create law and order situation in the city.

