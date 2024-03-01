DC Calls For Top-notch Security, Public Cooperation For PSL
Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2024 | 06:42 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon on Friday chaired a high-level meeting of the key stakeholders from the district administration and security agencies regarding the security arrangements for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
The meeting, focused on bolstering security measures, emphasized the importance of seamless coordination and public support to ensure a safe and successful tournament, said the Spokesman of ICT, Dr Abdullah Tabassum.
During the session, comprehensive discussions were held to scrutinize the security arrangements for PSL matches.
DC Islamabad underscored the necessity of implementing foolproof security measures and instructed for special provisions along team movement routes to mitigate potential risks.
He also directed the department concerned to fortify the security apparatus, enhancing the safety of players, officials, and spectators alike.
Furthermore, he urged the masses to collaborate closely with security agencies. Cooperation from the public was vital in maintaining vigilance and promptly reporting any suspicious activities, contributing to the overall security framework, he added.
