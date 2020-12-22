UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Calls Upon Business Community To Cooperate With Administration

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 06:10 PM

DC calls upon business community to cooperate with administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has called upon the business community to extend their cooperation with the administration in its efforts for controlling COVID-19 in the district.

The district administration was making all-out efforts to control the spread of pandemic, however, without cooperation of the people particularly the business community, positive results could not be achieved in this regard, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner stated this while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry during his visit to HCSTSI secretariat on Tuesday.

He emphasized the businessmen to strict follow the standard operating procedures of the government against COVID-19 in order to protect themselves, their workers and buyers from virus.

About the issues being faced by the business community, the Deputy Commissioner assured that all their genuine demands would be resolved on priority. The Assistant Commissioners of the district have been asked to resolve the issues of the business community, he informed.

The businessmen on the occasion informed the Deputy Commissioner about the issues included non availability of water, improper sewerage system and supply of gas with low pressure. They also assured their cooperation with the administration against COVID-19.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Qaim Akbar Numai, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Business Water Visit Hyderabad Chamber Qasimabad Gas All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan turns 36, thanks fans for birthday wis ..

26 minutes ago

Zulfi Bukhari denies visit to Israel

43 minutes ago

Sultan bin Mohammed chairs SEC meeting

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy sharpens focus on Circular Economy i ..

46 minutes ago

PA Speaker questions why funds for Wazirabad Insti ..

1 hour ago

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Regent of Pa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.