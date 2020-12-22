DC calls upon business community to cooperate with administration

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has called upon the business community to extend their cooperation with the administration in its efforts for controlling COVID-19 in the district.

The district administration was making all-out efforts to control the spread of pandemic, however, without cooperation of the people particularly the business community, positive results could not be achieved in this regard, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner stated this while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry during his visit to HCSTSI secretariat on Tuesday.

He emphasized the businessmen to strict follow the standard operating procedures of the government against COVID-19 in order to protect themselves, their workers and buyers from virus.

About the issues being faced by the business community, the Deputy Commissioner assured that all their genuine demands would be resolved on priority. The Assistant Commissioners of the district have been asked to resolve the issues of the business community, he informed.

The businessmen on the occasion informed the Deputy Commissioner about the issues included non availability of water, improper sewerage system and supply of gas with low pressure. They also assured their cooperation with the administration against COVID-19.

Among others, Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Qaim Akbar Numai, Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad City Muhammad Ibrahim Arbab and Assistant Commissioner Qasimabad Gada Hussain Soomro were also present in the meeting.