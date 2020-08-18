DC calls upon parents to immunize their children against polio virus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The officials of District Administration on Tuesday visited different areas of the city to convince refusing parents to get their children immunized against polio virus.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, officials of District Administration along with polio workers approached parents of refusal cases to get their children immunized to save them from being handicapped for life.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaquat Ali Kalhoro and all Assistant Commissioners of the district personally monitored the anti polio campaign to achieve 100 percent target.

Fuad Ghaffar Soomro appealed the parents to get their children immunized and cooperate with polio teams so that Pakistan could be made polio free country.