DC cancels all kind of gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has canceled the permits of all gatherings to curb the spread of Corona virus, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner made it clear in statement that all such events including Majalis, Mehfil Naat, Urs, Annual Meeting Conference and other cinema halls, theaters, celebrations. Spring, sports and cultural activities and all events in the wedding hall, banquet hall and marquees are immediately canceled.