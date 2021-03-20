UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DC Cancels All Kind Of Gatherings To Curb The Spread Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 09:01 PM

DC cancels all kind of gatherings to curb the spread of COVID-19

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has canceled the permits of all gatherings to curb the spread of Corona virus, said a press release issued here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Anwar-ul-Haq has canceled the permits of all gatherings to curb the spread of Corona virus, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner made it clear in statement that all such events including Majalis, Mehfil Naat, Urs, Annual Meeting Conference and other cinema halls, theaters, celebrations. Spring, sports and cultural activities and all events in the wedding hall, banquet hall and marquees are immediately canceled.

Related Topics

Sports Marriage Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Sharma, Kohli fire India to record 224-2 in T20 En ..

28 seconds ago

Thai demonstrators clash with police at Grand Pala ..

30 seconds ago

Italy prosecutor demands migrant trial for Salvini ..

32 seconds ago

Police crackdown halts protests ahead of Chad elec ..

33 seconds ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted drone attack ..

17 minutes ago

New lockdowns in Europe, overseas fans banned at T ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.