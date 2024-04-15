Open Menu

DC Cancels Leaves Of Revenue, Rescue, Medical Staff To Deal With Emergency

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2024 | 12:00 PM

DC cancels leaves of revenue, rescue, medical staff to deal with emergency

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Dir Payan Wasil Khan on Monday canceled the leaves of Revenue, Rescue and medical staff in the district to cope with any emergency situation due to heavy rains.

According to the commissioner's office, Additional Deputy Commissioner Relief has been mobilized along with relevant staff to clear all the blocked roads in the districts while the rescue personnel and medical staff have been put on high alert.

Similarly, the revenue field staff and Tehsildar have been directed to prepare reports of the collapsed and damaged buildings and infrastructure and send them to the provincial disaster management authority.

