DC Cancels Permit For Tinted Glass Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 08:17 PM

DC cancels permit for tinted glass vehicles

Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday cancelled all the permits issued for the usage of tinted vehicle windows

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon on Thursday cancelled all the permits issued for the usage of tinted vehicle windows.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, " All the tinted glass permits issued by the office of District Magistrate, Islamabad are hereby cancelled.

"A senior officer of the district administration told this scribe that the director excise and taxation department and the senior superintendent of traffic police were asked to take legal action against the violators.

