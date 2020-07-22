UrduPoint.com
DC Carries Out Anti Dengue Inspection In City

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 05:30 PM

DC carries out anti dengue inspection in city

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq Wednesday visited various localities of the city and reviewed arrangements made for dengue larvae eradication.

During his visit, the DC carried out the inspection of junkyards, godowns and shops in Dhoke Kala Khan area and asked the residents to keep the places neat and clean as commercial areas were the suitable places for the growth of larvae breeding.

Anwar said that as the district administration was doing its utmost efforts to eliminate dengue,there is need to cooperate with the administration.

The DC said that all concerned departments are on alert during expected heavy rains forecast by the Met office in the coming days.

