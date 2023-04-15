DC catches 3 trucks loaded with wheat at highway side hotels

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and his team are working continuously to prevent the illegal movement of wheat.

He visited the check post that was established to prevent wheat smuggling in the district.

He also inspected various truck hotels on KLP Road and found 3 trucks full of wheat hidden there.

The truck drivers did not have food green licenses and permits, adding the trucks were handed over to the in charge of the concerned police station for legal action.

The DC has said that the illegal movement of wheat has been banned and action will be taken against the smugglers.