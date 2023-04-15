UrduPoint.com

DC Catches 3 Trucks Loaded With Wheat At Highway Side Hotels

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DC catches 3 trucks loaded with wheat at highway side hotels

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa and his team are working continuously to prevent the illegal movement of wheat.

He visited the check post that was established to prevent wheat smuggling in the district.

He also inspected various truck hotels on KLP Road and found 3 trucks full of wheat hidden there.

The truck drivers did not have food green licenses and permits, adding the trucks were handed over to the in charge of the concerned police station for legal action.

The DC has said that the illegal movement of wheat has been banned and action will be taken against the smugglers.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Post Wheat

Recent Stories

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observat ..

Türkiye launches &#039;IMECE&#039; Earth observation satellite into space

10 minutes ago
 Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu Preside ..

Baniyas, Al Ain Clubs win big at Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup Under-16 and Under- ..

10 minutes ago
 COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to ..

COP28 President-Designate calls on G7 Countries to deliver on a practical and in ..

25 minutes ago
 First Security Group contributes AED1 million towa ..

First Security Group contributes AED1 million towards ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

1 hour ago
 Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to supp ..

Arab India Spices contributes AED5 million to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowme ..

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden resid ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed directs providing golden residency visas to imams, Muslim sc ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.