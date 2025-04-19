DC Celebrates Easter With Christian Staff
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial cut a cake on Easter along with local officials of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC), Christian workers and elders.
In a simple and dignified Easter ceremony at DC Office Sialkot, the DC extended heartfelt Easter greetings to the Christian employees and appreciated their services. In his address, he said that the Christian community is an important and active part of society, which is not only playing a prominent role in social development but also in important areas like cleanliness.
He said that followers of all religions have equal rights in Pakistan and interfaith harmony is our real strength.
He added that such occasions bring us closer to each other and promote social harmony and stressed that all government institutions should ensure the encouragement and participation of religious minorities in their festivals so that a positive and united society can be formed.
At the end of the ceremony, the Christian employees thanked the DC.
Pastor Dilshad Arif prayed for the security and stability of the country and the nation. MD SWMC Kashif Nawaz Randhawa and Admin Officer Fahad Javed were also present.
