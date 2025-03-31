Open Menu

DC Celebrates Eid With Senior Citizens At Old-age Home

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 05:00 PM

DC celebrates Eid with senior citizens at old-age home

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited an old-age home on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with its elderly residents.

During the visit, he spent time with the senior citizens, engaging in heartfelt conversations to share the festive spirit. He extended warm Eid greetings and best wishes for their well-being and happiness.

On this occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir also reviewed the overall living conditions at the facility and directed the administration to enhance welfare services for the residents.

He closely inspected the medical care, accommodation arrangements, and other amenities provided to them.

Emphasizing the need for a nurturing environment, he assured that every effort would be made to ensure the utmost comfort of the elderly. He further instructed the management to guarantee the availability of all necessary facilities, enabling the residents to lead a dignified and comfortable life.

Recent Stories

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Mauritania and ..

6 hours ago
 Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

Myanmar quake death toll hits 1,700

6 hours ago
 Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

Hamad Al Sharqi receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

Putin congratulates Russian Muslims on Eid Al-Fitr

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed Al ..

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Mohamed AlFalahi AlYasi Mosque-Al Marfa, ..

6 hours ago
 Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassador ..

Ministry of Culture launches ‘Reading Ambassadors Initiative’

6 hours ago
Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, rece ..

Hazza bin Zayed performs Eid Al-Fitr prayer, receives well-wishers

6 hours ago
 UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

UAE welcomes formation of new government in Syria

6 hours ago
 Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli ..

Scores of Palestinians killed, injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

6 hours ago
 UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ..

UAE’s CEPA programme strengthens global economic ties with 26 strategic agreem ..

7 hours ago
 120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa ..

120,000 worshippers perform Eid prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque

7 hours ago
 UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Depu ..

UAE President receives Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers on occasion of Eid A ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan