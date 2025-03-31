DC celebrates Eid with senior citizens at old-age home

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir visited an old-age home on Monday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with its elderly residents.

During the visit, he spent time with the senior citizens, engaging in heartfelt conversations to share the festive spirit. He extended warm Eid greetings and best wishes for their well-being and happiness.

On this occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir also reviewed the overall living conditions at the facility and directed the administration to enhance welfare services for the residents.

He closely inspected the medical care, accommodation arrangements, and other amenities provided to them.

Emphasizing the need for a nurturing environment, he assured that every effort would be made to ensure the utmost comfort of the elderly. He further instructed the management to guarantee the availability of all necessary facilities, enabling the residents to lead a dignified and comfortable life.