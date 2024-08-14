Open Menu

DC Celebrates Independence Day At Hospitals, Old Age Home

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 07:40 PM

DC celebrates Independence Day at hospitals, old age home

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Wasim Hamid Sandhu visited government hospitals and old age home to celebrate 78th Independence Day with patients and senior citizens here on Wednesday.

The deputy commissioner visited Children Hospital, Nishtar Hospital, Shahbaz Sharif Hospital and Old Age Home where he distributed gifts and sweets among the patients and senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the patients were suffering from different diseases need time to be happy, adding that the basic purpose of celebrating Independence Day with them was to bring happiness on their faces.

He said that every citizen must play due role for development, progress and prosperity of the country.

The DC maintained the nation was united for protection of the country and evil designs of the enemies would be destroyed with unity.

