DC Central Reviews De-watering

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem on Wednesday visited various zones of Central District to review de-watering after rain

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner District Central Taha Saleem on Wednesday visited various zones of Central District to review de-watering after rain.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that no problem was faced in drainage of water after rain due to active efforts of the administration of district Central, said a statement.

He said that the staffers of Sanitation, Horticulture, B&R and Rescue departments were prepared and engaged in their services during the rain.

He said that the principal responsibility of the local bodies and administration was to provide better civic services to the people and we were working diligently and honestly for this.

