DC Central’s visit to check prices of essential commodities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, along with Assistant Commissioner North Nazimabad, visited various shops in Shadman Town North Nazimabad area and checked prices of essential commodities and also issued challans against illegal profiteering.

On this occasion, some shopkeepers and vegetable vendors were also challaned and given warnings, said a spokesperson.

Taha Saleem said that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the official rate list. Providing relief to the public and selling goods at official rates is among the top priorities, he said.

He said that shopkeepers will have to sell at official rates at all times and all assistant commissioners in the Central District are active in the campaign against illegal profiteering.

The officials concerned are visiting the markets on a daily basis and taking action against those who violate official rates of essential items.

Assistant Commissioner Nazimabad Hashim Masood also issued challans against shopkeepers and poultry vendors in the Gol Market.