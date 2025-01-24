Open Menu

DC Central’s Visit To Check Prices Of Essential Commodities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 07:40 PM

DC Central’s visit to check prices of essential commodities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Saleem, along with Assistant Commissioner North Nazimabad, visited various shops in Shadman Town North Nazimabad area and checked prices of essential commodities and also issued challans against illegal profiteering.

On this occasion, some shopkeepers and vegetable vendors were also challaned and given warnings, said a spokesperson.

Taha Saleem said that strict action will be taken against anyone who violates the official rate list. Providing relief to the public and selling goods at official rates is among the top priorities, he said.

He said that shopkeepers will have to sell at official rates at all times and all assistant commissioners in the Central District are active in the campaign against illegal profiteering.

The officials concerned are visiting the markets on a daily basis and taking action against those who violate official rates of essential items.

Assistant Commissioner Nazimabad Hashim Masood also issued challans against shopkeepers and poultry vendors in the Gol Market.

Recent Stories

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping ..

ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..

31 seconds ago
 Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after go ..

Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus

7 minutes ago
 ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year

25 minutes ago
 Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pict ..

Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral

28 minutes ago
 ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at C ..

ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair

31 minutes ago
 Man arrested over charges of using derogatory lang ..

Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam

1 hour ago
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Co ..

Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival

2 hours ago
 Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Par ..

UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..

2 hours ago
 OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in W ..

OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank

2 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal ..

UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan