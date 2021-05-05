DC chair District Polio Eradication Committee meeting

The concerned departments shall mobilize all available resources to make the 7-Day Anti Polio Special Campaign successful, commencing from May 31, 2021

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :The concerned departments shall mobilize all available resources to make the 7-Day Anti Polio Special Campaign successful, commencing from May 31, 2021.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jaffar while chairing a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee here on Wednesday.

The meeting took view of results of the previous Polio Campaign and arrangements being made for the coming Polio campaign starting from May 31, 2021 throughout District Shaheed Benazirabad. Addressing the meeting Deputy Commissioner said that no child up to the age of five shall be left unattended during the campaign.

He said that Corona SOPs shall be strictly observed by Polio teams in the wake of the current Corona situation. He said that polio teams shall also be assigned the task of providing awareness to parents of children about preventive measures against Pandemic during house to house visit for Polio vaccination.

He said that preventive measures would obviously help in preventing spread of Pandemic. DC stressed officials of the health department to ensure the attendance of officials of concerned departments in meetings held at Union Council level apart from making the micro-plan of the campaign more effective.

Deputy Commissioner directed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure vigilance of polio teams during anti Polio campaign in order to achieve the targets in stipulated period. Briefing the meeting District Health Officer Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Daulat Ali Jamali and Dr Aftab Ahmed said that during the 7-Day special Polio Eradication Campaign, more than 3,39,000 children would be administered Polio drops for which 958 teams are formed.

He said that out of these 818 teams are mobile, 70 fix, 51 transit and 19 SMT teams. He said that apart from training of teams and micro-plan all arrangements are being made.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi, Additional District Health Officer Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Local Government Abdul Sattar Rathore, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, District Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar, District Population Welfare Officer Riaz Ahmed Shar, Information Officer Sher Muhammad Jamali, Dr Ameena Brohi, Assistant Commissioners of all tehsils, Taluka Supervisors, officials of police, health and other concerned departments.