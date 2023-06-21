UrduPoint.com

DC Chair Meetings Regarding Eid-ul-Azha, Monsoon Arrangements

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 21, 2023 | 09:38 PM

DC chair meetings regarding Eid-ul-Azha, monsoon arrangements

In order to ensure a clean sanitation situation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and arrangements made for the expected monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired separate meetings at the office of the Assistant Commissioner tehsil Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :In order to ensure a clean sanitation situation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and arrangements made for the expected monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon chaired separate meetings at the office of the Assistant Commissioner tehsil Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed.

Addressing the meetings, DC said that Eidul Azha is a big celebration for Muslims and for that reason, the cleanliness situation should be maintained in all towns of the district.

DC instructed officials of both tehsils to ensure that remains of sacrificial animals would be shifted to some safer site outside the city limits at the earliest and warned that no slackness would be tolerated in this regard.

DC also instructed authorities concerned to ensure the cleaning of all drainage nullahs while steps be taken to keep the drainage disposal machinery in order and running condition.

The Department of Livestock was directed for vaccination of sacrificial animals and other domestic animals to prevent them from diseases, prior to Eid Ul Azha. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazeer Ahmed Abro, AC Qazi Ahmed Dr Rashid Channa, XEN Public Health Ahsan Ali Shah, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, town and Police officials of tehsil Sakrand and Qazi Ahmed.

