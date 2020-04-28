DC chair meetings with committee members of mosques, Imambargahs

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar accompanied by police officials visited Tuesday different mosques and Imambargahs of Nawabshah city and held separate meeting with the committee members of mosques and Imambargahs

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Abrar Ahmed Jafar accompanied by police officials visited Tuesday different mosques and Imambargahs of Nawabshah city and held separate meeting with the committee members of mosques and Imambargahs.

The DC shared views with committee members regarding current coronavirus situation in the district and restrictions imposed by Sindh Government on gatherings of Namaz, Taraveeh, Iftar and Sehri.

The Deputy Commissioner appealed Ulema an members committees of different sects for cooperation with district administration and to ensure implementation of preventive measures in mosques and Imambargahs to prevent spread of Virus.

The Ulema and members of different committees of mosques and Imambargahs ensured their full cooperation with the district administration.

District administration also assured its cooperation and solving te genuine issues immediately.

On the occasion,Ulema of all sects and elites of city assured Deputy Commissioner and administration regarding maintaining protective arrangements.