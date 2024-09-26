DC Chaired A Meeting On Cleanliness Situation
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Thursday chaired a meeting to improve cleanliness situation in the Sukkur district and remove encroachments from the city.
The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Assistant Commissioners, Municipal Commissioner and other concerned officials. The meeting was briefed about measures planned to further improve sanitation situation and comprehensive plan for the elimination of encroachments. Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioner directed the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) to further improve the sanitation situation and utilize all the machinery and staff.
DC Dharejo further suggested that fruit and vegetable markets and bus terminals will be cleared of waste and awareness camps will be set up at UC levels in the district.
He said that the concerned staff will be imparted directives to keep public parks, sports fields and shopping centers clean. Daily monitoring and review meetings will ensure the completion of all tasks.
He said the focus will be not only on cleanliness but also on other services of the local government, including streetlights, maintenance of filtration plants for supplying clean drinking water and broken manholes and their covers.
