DC Chaired DVC Meeting
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 08:15 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) In the light of the orders of the provincial government, a review meeting of the District Vigilance Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Kohat on Thursday.
According to details, in the meeting, social workers including the officers of the district administration, Kohat Police, Social Welfare Department, Labor Department, Child Protection Officer, and other relevant departments participated.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Kohat reviewed the prevention of forced labour and human trafficking of young children and in this regard, an action plan was adopted regarding the joint action of the relevant departments in order to identify the elements involved in child labor.
Legal action can be taken against them.
Any information in this regard will be received in the Deputy Commissioner Office Control Room on the following number (Phone No’s. 0922920268 - 0922920032.
APP/azq/378
