D.C Chaired Election Meeting On Law & Order
Sumaira FH Published January 30, 2024 | 08:59 PM
Larkana Jan 30 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Larkana Sharjeel Noor Chana has urged the police officials to make proper arrangements for security in the upcoming general election 2024 and to ensure law and order in any case.
He expressed these views here on Tuesday while presiding over the meeting with the candidates of political parties.
The candidates have been urged to ensure full implementation of the Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan so that the election is conducted smoothly, it added.
He further said that the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission should be implemented without any difference.
He said that the election is a national duty, therefore all political parties and candidates should cooperate with the administration so that the election is conducted smoothly. He also said that representatives and candidates should abide by the law and cooperate fully with law enforcement agencies.
He further said that in this regard, a control room has also been set up in his office, whose phone number is 1410254-074, which can be contacted if there is any problem.
On this occasion, District Election Commissioner Larkana Attaullah Brohi welcomed the candidates and said that the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan should be fully implemented so that the election can be transparent.
He said that we have an effort to make Larkana an ideal district.
Speaking on this occasion, Colonel Rangers said that the candidates of the political parties should follow the code of conduct and law and order will be maintained in any case so that the election can be conducted smoothly.
Speaking on the occasion, SSP Larkana said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands and political parties will be ensured to follow the law.
Candidates and representatives of political parties participated in the meeting and assured their full support to the administration. At the end of the meeting, Dua Khair was also asked.
Regional Election Commissioner Larkana, Additional Deputy Commissioner One/Returning Officer Larkana and other relevant officials were present in the meeting.
