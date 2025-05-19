Open Menu

DC Chaired Meeting Of District Steering Committee Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

DC chaired meeting of District Steering Committee Education

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department (Education Monitoring Authority) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram in which Additional DC General, District Monitoring Officer Education and officers of the Education Department participated.

The District Monitoring Officer gave a briefing on the performance of the Education Department. The DC Kohat took a detailed review of the performance of the officers of the Education Department and issued instructions regarding the provision of facilities in schools, reported by APP correspondent.

He issued instructions to the DEO Male/Female regarding the improvement of education, provision of basic essential facilities in schools.

He emphasized on the implementation of modern education methods for students as per the requirements of the present era.

Abdul Akram issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities regarding the appointment of school administrative staff, provision of water and electricity, repair of schools and resolution of boundary wall issues.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

5 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan