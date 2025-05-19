DC chaired meeting of District Steering Committee Education

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) A meeting of the District Steering Committee Education Department (Education Monitoring Authority) was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat, Abdul Akram in which Additional DC General, District Monitoring Officer Education and officers of the Education Department participated.

The District Monitoring Officer gave a briefing on the performance of the Education Department. The DC Kohat took a detailed review of the performance of the officers of the Education Department and issued instructions regarding the provision of facilities in schools, reported by APP correspondent.

He issued instructions to the DEO Male/Female regarding the improvement of education, provision of basic essential facilities in schools.

He emphasized on the implementation of modern education methods for students as per the requirements of the present era.

Abdul Akram issued necessary instructions to the concerned authorities regarding the appointment of school administrative staff, provision of water and electricity, repair of schools and resolution of boundary wall issues.

