DC Chaired Meeting On Preparations For General Election
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2024 | 07:24 PM
Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Dr Azmatullah Wazir, chaired a meeting on Saturday to discuss preparations for the general elections in Kohat
According to the DC office, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Mr Shahryar Qamar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Madam Reena Suhrawardy, Assistant Commissioners, Election Commissioner, Returning Officers, Assistant Returning Officers, Officers from TMAs and other concerned departments attended.
During the meeting, various issues about security for the upcoming general election, the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations, and other related arrangements were thoroughly discussed.
Dr Azmatullah Wazir directed all relevant departments to diligently fulfil their duties in preparation for the general election. He emphasized the importance of cooperation among the concerned departments to ensure the smooth conduct of the election.
