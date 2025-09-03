DC chaired meeting regarding demarcation of Sheikhan, Sheraki reas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) An important meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kohat Rahimullah Mehsood regarding the demarcation of Sheikhan and Sheraki Darra Adam Khel areas of Kohat district.

According to DC office, the meeting was attended by Additional DC Finance and Planning, AC Darra, area elders and other concerned officials.

The aim of the meeting was to resolve the demarcation issues between the two localities and develop an effective strategy to amicably end the public disputes.

The DC said that all matters will be resolved according to merit and legal requirements so that no injustice is done to any party.

He directed the Assistant Commissioner Darra and other officers to go to the spot and prepare a detailed survey report and submit final recommendations in the light of all evidence.

DC further said that the district administration is taking all possible steps to maintain law and order and resolve public issues in Kohat district.

