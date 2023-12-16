DC chaired meeting regarding Khushal KPK program

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir chaired a meeting on Saturday regarding the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program.

As per the details, in the meeting, officers were given a detailed briefing about the Khushal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program from DC Kohat.

On the occasion, DC said that the main objective of this program is to benefit the public by providing all possible facilities at their doorstep, which is the responsibility of all government officials.

In the meeting Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners, District Police Officers, District Officer Social Welfare, TMAs, and WSSC were present. Except for these officers, representatives of Kohat and other concerned departments also attended. Furthermore, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir directed the heads of all departments to carry out the program efficiently.

