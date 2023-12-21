DC chaired meeting regarding overloaded vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, District Police Officers, the CEO of the National Highway Authority, and other officers attended a meeting on the weight machine of the National Highway Authority, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Kohat Usman Ashraf, District Police Officers, the CEO of the National Highway Authority, and other officers attended a meeting on the weight machine of the National Highway Authority, which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir.

To make public highways safe, DC Kohat Dr Azmatullah Wazir on this occasion gave the authorities the required directives to take strong legal action against overloaded vehicles on the National Highway.

APP/arq/378