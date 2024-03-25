D.C chaired the meeting regarding 45th anniversary of ZAB

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Larkana Sharjeel Noor Chana, a meeting of officials of all departments was held in Darbar Hallon Monday , in Deputy Commissioner office Larkana in which the arrangements were reviewed to celebrate the 45th death anniversary of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, who made the country a constitutional and nuclear power on April 4, upcoming month was taken.

Deputy Commissioner instructed the police officials to install walk-through gates and make fool-proof security arrangements so that no untoward incident occurs and also to make the traffic system more efficient and effective.

On that occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that for the people participating in the Anniversary from all corners of the country, in addition to lighting and lighting in the district, signboards should be installed on the roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh so that the people coming to the Anniversary will not face any kind of problem.

There should be no inconvenience and the officials should carry out the assigned responsibilities cheerfully so that the people participating in the funeral do not face any inconvenience.

On this occasion, he instructed the officials of the health department to set up medical camps on the roads leading to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto on the occasion of Anniversary,While hospitals, basic health units and dispensaries should be kept open 24 hours, where expert doctors and other staff included all necessary medicines are also available in Medical camp.

He also directed the SEPCO officials not to load the electricity on the occasion of the event and to ensure the presence of standby generators and also instructed the Sui Gas officials to fix any gas leakage immediately be closed.

Deputy Commissioner gave instructions to the officials of the local government to ensure cleanliness in the entire district, including Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, and the officials of the Public Health Engineering Department were given the responsibility of drinking water.

Speaking in the meeting, SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khoso said that security arrangements will be made more tighten before earlier arrangements and the traffic system will be made more effective so that no one gets inconvenienced.

The heads of all departments participated in the meeting and assured their full cooperation.