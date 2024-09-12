DC Chairman for resolving passport issues of people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner of Chaman Captain Raja Athar Abbas on Thursday directed to the passport officers that it should be made easy to make passports for people who meet the rules and regulations of the passport office and fulfill other requirements.

He expressed these views while paying a surprise visit to the passport office and sub-office NADRA Center.

On this occasion, a detailed briefing was given by the Passport Officer to the Deputy Commissioner regarding the process of making a passport.

Meanwhile, he also visited the new sub-office NADRA Center in the city and reviewed the functioning of the passport office and sought information from the people.

On the second day of the new sub-office, many people have been issued identity card tokens.

On this occasion, the DC said, "Our main objective is to provide convenience to the people so that the service of the public could be performed without any waiting and inconvenience."

He said, "Chief Minister Balochistan and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain R. Abdul Khaliq are very interested in providing all basic facilities including making passports and Identity cards to the public in Chaman."

The people present there appreciated the actions of DC Chaman and expressed the hope that DC Chaman and Speaker Balochistan Assembly Captain (R ) Abdul Khaliq would continue to play their role in providing full support and assistance in solving public problems.