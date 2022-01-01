DC chairs 73rd BoD meeting of SWMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :The 73rd board of Directors (BoDs) meeting of Sialkot Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) was held in the DC Office Committee Room under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tahir Farooq.

The meeting was attended by MC SWMC Khalid Javed Goraya, Director Local Government Altaf Hussain, Representative of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Syed Ehtesham Mazhar, DD Development Abdul Rauf and BoD members.

The meeting will review the bids given by the contractors for labour hiring.

The DC directed that the minimum wage law fixed by the government for skilled and unskilled workers should be kept in view.

He said that it would be the responsibility of the contractor to ensure the supply of labour as per the agreement with the company.

Tahir said that such petrol pump should be selected for supply to the company's POL whose quantity and quality of oil should be ensured and steps should be taken for their live monitoring along with the slip issued for oil.