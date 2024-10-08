Open Menu

DC Chairs A Meeting For Eradication Of Polio

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

DC chairs a meeting for eradication of Polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Tuesday said district Sukkur had demonstrated better performance in comparison to other districts of the province regarding eradication of polio.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at the DC office to review performance and arrangements of upcoming Polio campaign which will be launched on Oct 28 across the Sukkur district.

The DC said that the eradication of polio is the top priority of the Sindh government. He said that efforts are underway to achieve 100 percent coverage so that polio disease can be eradicated from the district.

The officers of the Health Department briefed the DC about arrangements required to be made during the coming polio campaign.

He urged all stakeholders to make coordinated efforts to root out the crippling disease.

