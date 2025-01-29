Open Menu

DC Chairs A Meeting For Eradication Of Polio

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:04 PM

DC chairs a meeting for eradication of Polio

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday has said district Sukkur had demonstrated better performance in comparison to other districts of the province regarding eradication of polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday has said district Sukkur had demonstrated better performance in comparison to other districts of the province regarding eradication of polio.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review performances and arrangements of the upcoming Polio Campaign which will be launched on Feb 3rd across the Sukkur district.

The DC said that the eradication of polio is the top priority of the Sindh government. He said that efforts are underway to achieve 100 percent coverage so that polio disease can be eradicated from the district.

The officers of the Health Department briefed the DC about arrangements required to be made during the coming polio campaign.

A total of 1298 teams have been formed in this connection.

DC Sukkur urged all stakeholders to make coordinated efforts to root out the crippling disease.

Recent Stories

Economist Rao Babar Jamil joins Pakistan Peoples’ Party

4 minutes ago
 Gold prices surge after two days of decline in loc ..

Gold prices surge after two days of decline in local, global markets

20 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveil ..

Dubai Customs celebrates World Customs Day, unveils 'Shahin' digital platform

21 minutes ago
 Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in ..

Sixth edition of Jewels of Emirates Show opens in Sharjah

21 minutes ago
 42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 parti ..

42 Abu Dhabi hosts AI Hackathon with over 80 participants

21 minutes ago
 Selection committee completes initial consultation ..

Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation s ..

33 minutes ago
Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two to ..

Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launches two toolkits

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional resul ..

Dubai Inheritance Court delivers exceptional results in 2024

36 minutes ago
 PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in fir ..

PodVare generates 35 million rupees revenue in first year

41 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on pas ..

Rulers of Emirates condole with King Salman on passing of Prince Mohammed bin Fa ..

51 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony at Dubai Police Academy

1 hour ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action again ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan announces legal action against actress, TV host Mathira

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan