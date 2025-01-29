DC Chairs A Meeting For Eradication Of Polio
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2025 | 08:04 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Dr Raja MB Dharejo on Wednesday has said district Sukkur had demonstrated better performance in comparison to other districts of the province regarding eradication of polio.
He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review performances and arrangements of the upcoming Polio Campaign which will be launched on Feb 3rd across the Sukkur district.
The DC said that the eradication of polio is the top priority of the Sindh government. He said that efforts are underway to achieve 100 percent coverage so that polio disease can be eradicated from the district.
The officers of the Health Department briefed the DC about arrangements required to be made during the coming polio campaign.
A total of 1298 teams have been formed in this connection.
DC Sukkur urged all stakeholders to make coordinated efforts to root out the crippling disease.
