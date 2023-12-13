DC chairs annual meeting of District ASB Larkana

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday said that all the problems and grievances of the serving and retired soldiers would be resolved on a priority basis

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa on Wednesday said that all the problems and grievances of the serving and retired soldiers would be resolved on a priority basis.

He said this while presiding over the annual meeting of the District Armed Services board (DASB) Larkana, at the DC office.

DC Larkana said that efforts will be made to resolve their issues on a priority basis. He said that all possible assistance will be provided for the welfare of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs.

In the meeting, Assistant Director of District Armed Services Board (DASB) Larkana, Squadron Leader (Rtd.

) Munsif Ali presented the issues of ex-servicemen and families of martyrs.

He said that the Armed Services Board is working day and night for the welfare of the serving and retired soldiers.

He further said that the problems of the employees are resolved under the law and the pension cases are also sent to the Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts after verification.

However, banks and GPOs were ordered to take immediate steps to open accounts for pensioners.

The meeting was attended by officials of the District Armed Service Board Larkana and other relevant officials.